Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 203.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,328,000 after buying an additional 1,177,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

