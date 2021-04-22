Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,631 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,631 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Gannett worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $677.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

