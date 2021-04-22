Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,802 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,835,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lydall by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lydall by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $609.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

