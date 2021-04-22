ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $32.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

PRQR stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $301.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

