Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) Insider Roger Steven McDowell Acquires 900,000 Shares

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) insider Roger Steven McDowell purchased 900,000 shares of Proteome Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).
Shares of Proteome Sciences stock opened at GBX 6.83 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25. Proteome Sciences plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.25 ($0.09).
Proteome Sciences Company Profile
