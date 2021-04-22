Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) Insider Roger Steven McDowell Acquires 900,000 Shares

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) insider Roger Steven McDowell purchased 900,000 shares of Proteome Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Shares of Proteome Sciences stock opened at GBX 6.83 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25. Proteome Sciences plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

