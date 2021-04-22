PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Upgraded to “Sector Weight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PS Business Parks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Shares of PSB opened at $162.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.39. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $165.24.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.