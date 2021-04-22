PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Upgraded to “Sector Weight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PS Business Parks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Shares of PSB opened at $162.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.39. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $106.79 and a 1-year high of $165.24.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

