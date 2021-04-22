Public Mint Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.82 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $781,375.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00067161 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

