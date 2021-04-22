Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Shares of PULM stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 578,573 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.