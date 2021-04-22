Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRPL. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

PRPL opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -111.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

