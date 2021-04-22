Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.29 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

