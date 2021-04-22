Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $15.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $22.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,293.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,318.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,877.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

