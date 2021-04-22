Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By Truist Securiti

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

