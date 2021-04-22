Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $323.02 on Thursday. Generac has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Generac by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.