Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lowered by Analyst

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $273.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.11 and a 200-day moving average of $233.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $276.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

