Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issued By Barrington Research

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluent in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $291.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.