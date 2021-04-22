Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.