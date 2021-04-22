Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Raised by B. Riley

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

CROX stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. Crocs has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

