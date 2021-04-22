Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $126.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE QTWO traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.42. Q2 has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,630 shares in the company, valued at $37,177,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Q2 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Q2 by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

