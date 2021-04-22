Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Increased by Analyst

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HXL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

