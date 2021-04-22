Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.15.

MTL stock opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.79.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

