Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MTL)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.15.

MTL stock opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.79.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Earnings History and Estimates for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit