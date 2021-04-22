Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

