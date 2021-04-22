Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded Quadient to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

