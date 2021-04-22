Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualtrics International updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.01) EPS and its FY21 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.

XM traded up $5.09 on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 62,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

