Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualtrics International updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.01) EPS and its FY21 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.

XM traded up $5.09 on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 62,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

