Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $291,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $327,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00.

On Monday, February 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73.

On Monday, January 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $389,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 243,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,886. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.