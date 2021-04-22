Randall J. Weisenburger Sells 100,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,494 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUK shares. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

