Raymond James Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $39.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.30.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

