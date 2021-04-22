Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.70.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$329.80 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

