Raymond James Lowers Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target to $16.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 83.28% from the stock’s previous close.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $435.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

