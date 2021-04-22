Raymond James Lowers Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target to $16.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 83.28% from the stock’s previous close.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $435.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit