Raymond James Upgrades Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) to “Strong-Buy”

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$3.05 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.70. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.82% from the stock’s current price.

TCW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.04.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW opened at C$1.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$502.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$2.35.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$102.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.