Raymond James Upgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to “Strong-Buy”

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,342.55, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.