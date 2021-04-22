Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 61,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,991. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

