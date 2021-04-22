Ready Capital’s (RC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of RC opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 1,611.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

