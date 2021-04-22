Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.90% from the stock’s current price.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.67.

Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,918. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Real Matters has a one year low of C$13.87 and a one year high of C$33.01.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total value of C$57,167.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,613,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,855,561.49. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $309,586.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

