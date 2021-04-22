REAL Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. REAL has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $442.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REAL has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One REAL coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00072988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00735466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.56 or 0.08095691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050621 BTC.

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

