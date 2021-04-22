RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives $84.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get RealPage alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,613. RealPage has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.