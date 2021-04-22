RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Lowered to C$0.85

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.85 target price on RediShred Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.39 million and a P/E ratio of 25.20. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

