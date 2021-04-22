RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Lowered to C$0.85

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.85 target price on RediShred Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.39 million and a P/E ratio of 25.20. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

