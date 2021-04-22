Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,708,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

RWT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 722,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,606. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

