Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $455.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,751. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.74 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

