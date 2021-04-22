Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $126.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

