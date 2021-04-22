Regent Investment Management LLC Invests $682,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.