Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.63.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.00. 17,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

