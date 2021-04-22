Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,904 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.7% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $75.76. 71,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,876,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.