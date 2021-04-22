Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 467,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,223,170. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

