Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 270,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,789. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,042 shares of company stock worth $20,060,476. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

