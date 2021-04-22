Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tao Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Tesla by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $741.76. 447,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,120,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $670.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

