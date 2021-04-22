Regents of The University of California Takes $469,000 Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Berkeley Lights makes up approximately 0.1% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NASDAQ:BLI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 4,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,239. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 800,753 shares of company stock worth $44,544,050.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

