Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Up 12.7%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.19. 15,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,020,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REKR. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

