Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $465.76 million, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

