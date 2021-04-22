Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 167 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.38% of Bank of Hawaii worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

