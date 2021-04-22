Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 27,914 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $16,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank OZK by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of OZK opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

